RUGBY: Six-try Whinney is backbone to Kesteven triumph

Under-14

Boston 14

Kesteven 51

Kesteven made the trip up the A52 to take on Boston, who would want revenge after losing to the Black Army in the NLD Shield semi-final in November.

However, it was Ks who struck the first blow and it did not take long to do so. They immediately built the phases and George Whinney glided his way through to the try line to open Kesteven’s account. Whinney then added his second score after the ball was fed through the hands and all the winger needed was a fraction of space to leave Boston tacklers in his wake from the 10 metre line.

But Boston came back to score a converted try when the visitors failed to clear their lines after electing not to kick into the strong wind.

Kesteven regrouped and excellent back play, along with good ball retention from the forwards, allowed the ball to be fed to Whinney who sidestepped a couple of Boston defenders to register a first half hat trick.

The visitors were not done for the half and after being awarded a penalty on the Boston five-metre line, they tapped and went. After a couple of phases, Hamish Robinson forced his way over to give Ks a 20-7 half time lead.

The home side who struck first after the break after Kesteven failed to deal with the kick-off. Boston held on to the ball and after being awarded a penalty five metres out, they took it quickly, moved the ball through the hands and scored the try and converted it to cut the deficit to six points.

Ks responded immediately and a clever switched kick-off from Joe Dickinson saw the ball bounce up for the ever-alert Whinney to showed great pace and footwork yet again to score under the posts. Dan Addlesee kicked his first conversion of the match and Ks led 27-14.

Whinney then added his fifth try of the match after he gathered a bad clearance from Boston on the bounce, and darted over in the corner. Harrison Williams then got in on the act with the ball loose over the try line after being dislodged from a Boston forward. Williams was quickest to react and dived on the ball to score his first try of the season.

Boston never gave up but despite building an attack in the Kesteven 22, the ball was turned over by Ks and a few phases later the ball found its way to Lawrence Ford-Pain who showed tremendous pace to sprint in from 70 metres, despite the attempted cover defence from the home side.

The rout was complete after Boston’s backs spilled on halfway and the ball was picked up by man-of-the-match Whinney who had a clear run to the line to score a staggering sixth try of the game. Addlesee’s conversion saw Kesteven reach a half-century to seal victory.