With the majority of Grantham Running Club entering the Stamford 30K on Sunday, three members decided to make the trip along the A52 to the National Watersports Centre at Holme Pierrepont to take on both the Half Marathon and 10K races.

First off at the earlier race time of 9am, Aaron Smith and Ben Mason took on the 13.1 miles distance and both were happy with their results.

The race strategy was to try to make up some time on the calm leg and hang on for dear life braving the 26mph gusts heading down the south-west flank – and hope to not lose too much time over the four-and-a-half laps.

Aaron Smith (54883363)

First across the line for GRC was Aaron, comfortably under his target time of 1hr 30min in 1.29.06, finishing in 19th place in a field of 191. He was off his Great North Run time by some margin but where he expected to be half way through his marathon training block.

Following shortly after was Ben who smashed his last half marathon time in 2019 by some four minutes, crossing the line in 1.49.39 for a very respectable 86th place.

The half marathon race was won by Richard Gibbs of Skegness and District Running Club in a fantastic 1.14.09.

At the slightly later start of 10am, GRC’s only 10k representative was Emma Hopkinson who, having recently transferred from Lonely Goat Running Club, made her 10k debut for the Green Army.

Braving the conditions, she delivered a strong two laps of the famous rowing lake, crossing the line in 1.00.34 for 143rd place in a strong group of 210 runners.

The 10k race was won by Patric Clark of Notts AC in an eye watering 34.56.