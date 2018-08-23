Left to right Penny Hodges, Robert McArdle, Holly Durham. (3734081)

The Barney Memorial is the season’s final 5k race dedicated to the late Mike Barney.

As well as being a standalone race, it also incorporates the public prize giving for the Peterborough Summer Series of 5k races and Grantham Running Club's Rob Howbrook was one of the big winners, taking first prize in his MV55 age group after being runner-up in 2017.

There were three GRC runners competing on the night. First home for the local club was Holly Durham in 20min 52sec, her fastest time in this year’s series and just 13 seconds shy of her all-time best set on a much faster course.

Next home was older sister Penny Hodges, running her first ever 5k race, and finishing in a pleasing 22:03. She was please to bag a UKA ranking outside the top 200 as joint 202nd in the FV40 category. Completing the line-up for GRC was Robert McArdle in 23:14.