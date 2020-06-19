An impressive 55 members of Grantham Running Club took part in the opening event of the club’s four race series.

With no races on the horizon due to COVID-19 restrictions, the club has looked for other ways to motivate its runners and the virtual series has proven a popular solution.

Tasked with the unusual prospect of ‘racing’ alone, members were given a two week window to cover the distance as fast as they could on a course of their choosing.