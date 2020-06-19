Home   Sport   Article

Grantham Running Club begins virtual series to boost motivation during lockdown

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 07:00, 19 June 2020

An impressive 55 members of Grantham Running Club took part in the opening event of the club’s four race series.

With no races on the horizon due to COVID-19 restrictions, the club has looked for other ways to motivate its runners and the virtual series has proven a popular solution.

Tasked with the unusual prospect of ‘racing’ alone, members were given a two week window to cover the distance as fast as they could on a course of their choosing.

Read more
Athletics

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE