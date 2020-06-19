Grantham Running Club begins virtual series to boost motivation during lockdown
Published: 07:00, 19 June 2020
An impressive 55 members of Grantham Running Club took part in the opening event of the club’s four race series.
With no races on the horizon due to COVID-19 restrictions, the club has looked for other ways to motivate its runners and the virtual series has proven a popular solution.
Tasked with the unusual prospect of ‘racing’ alone, members were given a two week window to cover the distance as fast as they could on a course of their choosing.
Read moreAthletics
More by this authorMatthew Taylor