Grantham Running Club trio Chase the Sun in Prestwold 10K
Tracey Gell, Amy Jameson and Alison Clark of Grantham Running Club took part in the Prestwold Hall Chase the Sun 10K last Thursday.
The race was part of an evening of racing that included a 5km race and a Mile Move event for junior runners.
The four-lap course, held on an airfield turned racing circuit, is mostly flat but exposed to the elements.
With the sun a scarce commodity on a dismal day, a more apt title for the race could have been ‘Chase the Rain’.
Precipitation increased in intensity as the race progressed, making the going grim, especially when running into the wind on the middle section of each lap. While there was a good spread of running abilities taking part, the course was bleak with very few spectators, leaving just the marshals to provide welcome encouragement around the course.
Despite the poor conditions, all three GRC ladies achieved a new 10km personal best. Alison Clark finished in 1:03:15, Tracey Gell shortly after in 1:03:41 and Amy Jameson not far behind in 1:04:27.
There were 296 finishers in the 10km event.
All runners received a medal, a piece of flapjack, a banana and a bottle of water at the end for their efforts.
