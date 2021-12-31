The final round of the Grantham Running Club Grand Prix series location was at Doddington Hall, near Lincoln, for a 5km parkrun, so chosen as it is relatively flat, and some good times could be made for those wanting to either qualify for the series or better their existing times.

A misty morning saw 18 determined club runners gather at the venue, wearing their familiar green and black club shirts and lined up ready for the off.

The run itself was a 2.5km out and back along a hard surfaced path, half sheltered and half open with the advantage of a sloping decline at the start and the energy zapping incline at the turnaround point.

The weather held as the 163 parkrunners, walkers, buggies and dogs were sent on their way for Doddington Hall’s 30th event.

Several GRC runners had previously run the course, with this time four bettering their previous times and gaining personal best accreditation.

Peter Bonner claimed first GRC spot in a time of 19min 50sec, just four seconds off his personal best time and with an age grading of 71:51 per cent it gave Peter a Regional Class Level status and seventh overall.

Alan Carley was close behind in 20:31 with a personal Doddington Hall best time and an age grading of 74:91 Regional Class Level, narrowly beating Nic Parkin by 10 seconds who scored an age grading of 66:96 per cent, securing a Local Class Level age grading.

Catherine Payne came in as the GRC first lady home in 21:35, giving her an age grading of 82.78 per cent, which is classified as National Class Level; a tremendous effort by Catherine. Next in was Robert McArdle at 21:57, just missing out on a personal best by a few seconds, however his age grading of 74:34 gave his performance an age grading of Regional Class Level. Craig Drury came in at 22:24 which gave him an age grading of 64:81 Local Class Level.

An impressive Caroline Davis claimed an overall personal best time of 22:54 and an age grading of 75:04 gave her a Regional Class Level status. In addition, she was the first one home of three family members.

Stuart Baty and his canine companion Oscar came in at 23:27, for a Doddington Hall personal best and a 62:90 per cent Local Class Level score. Paul Davis clocked in at 24:12 and with an age grading of 62:47 per cent, earning him a Local Class Level grade.

Vicki Hardy came home in exactly 25 minutes, with a Local Class Level score of 61:20 per cent. Fiftieth parkrun girl, Julie Gilbert stormed in at 26:55 and a Local Class Level grading of 63:84 per cent, which was a great effort as she has just returned from injury. Rosalind Sadler came in just behind in 27:00, which gave her an age grading of 61:36 per cent, Local Class Level.

Taking over two minutes off her previous time and finishing in 27:21 gave Kate Marshall a personal best at Doddington Hall. Another runner gaining a personal best at the same parkrun was Stephen Fay in 27:45. Abigail Davis was the last family member home in 28:33.

Simon Hartley pushed home well in 28:48 and was rewarded with a Doddington Hall personal best time. Christopher Limmer was slightly behind Simon in 28:58. Fraser Marshall went over the line in 29:49, with the ever colourful Samantha French finishing off the GRC contingent in 31:43

A good day for GRC as one runner gained an overall personal best and three Doddington Hall personal bests were broken. One member attained National status, four made regional status and seven others made local class level.

For some 5km was not enough, so Christopher Limmer decided to run back to Grantham!