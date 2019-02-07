Grantham Running Club’s Sam Dodwell headed to the capital on Sunday to take part in the Cancer Research London Winter Run.

Sam joined 18,500 other runners on the 10km course which began at Trafalgar Square and headed towards St Paul’s Cathedral, before coming back and finishing on Whitehall.

Despite the slow start due to manoeuvring around other runners, Sam managed to smash his 10km personal best, which he set only three weeks ago at the Oundle 10K, by a little more than two minutes – recording a time of 47min 58sec.

Sam Dodwell of Grantham Running Club at the 2019 London Winter Run, held on Sunday 3rd February 2019. (7030439)

The race was won by Chris Rainsford of Highgate in 31:23, with Charlene Jacobs-Conradie of Luton Athletic Club the winning woman in 35:48.

+ Two members of Grantham Running Club completed the Waterway 30 in North Nottinghamshire last Saturday.

The 32-mile circular route took in the scenic rural countryside using a combination of the two main local waterway towpaths – the ‘Cuckoo Way (Chesterfield Canal) and the Trent Valley Way (River Trent).

Ninety per cent of the route was off-road with only some minor roads and tracks linking the start and finish in South Wheatley to the towpaths.

The towpaths were extremely muddy and rough underfoot which made it a real challenge.

The second half of the race was especially tough as it was into a strong headwind on the banks of the River Trent.

Nick Payne, the club’s most experienced ultra runner, completed the event in 6:04:21. He finished 58th out of 164 finishers.

For new club member John Southwood, the event was a real baptism of fire, for it was twice as far as any other event John had taken part in. He finished in a highly respectable 6:24:10, claiming 87th place. John enjoyed the event and is now considering other events of a similar distance – or even longer.

Both members enjoyed the race, particularly the four well-stocked aid stations which had a wider range of food and drink than a picnic. Finishers received a good quality technical T-shirt and a personalised engraved medal.

The race was won by Paul Richardson from Garden City Runners in 3:52:14. The first lady home was Melissa Venables from Spa Striders, who finished in 4:28:58.