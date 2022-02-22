Grantham Town are delighted to be able to now confirm the restructure of the boardroom at the club.

The changes have not been a secret, but the incoming party have held off announcing the new appointments until all relevant checks and paperwork were completed.

Sarah and Clive Pickles have joined the board of directors, with Sarah taking the role of chairwoman.

New Grantham Town chairwoman Sarah Pickles. (54943307)

Also joining the board are Sarah's close friends and business associates Paul and Nicola Bradshaw. Joshua and Matt Chatfield have joined the board too.

Sarah said: “Since our first match at Nantwich, we’ve all been really welcomed by all the supporters. We’ve had lots of questions from supporters who have met us already and we’ve answered what we could.

"Since appointing Dennis Greene as manager, we’ve given him the chance to get together a team to keep us in the Premier Division. We are beginning to see the results of that and hopefully fans are beginning to enjoy their football again, which is what I want to see.”

Paul, Nicola and Sarah join the GTFC catering board which covers The Gingerbread 1874

Sarahh said: “There is a lot of work to do to make Grantham Town an efficient and well-run football club, which we have to do in the short term.

"A major thing we are working on is making The Gingerbread 1874 a bigger asset for the club. We’ve started to get events booked, starting with Mark Crossley coming to The Meres on May 27.

"It will be great to welcome fans and friends to that event, which will be the first of many."

Clive and Matt will also join the GTFC sports academy board

Sarah said: “The academy is doing a great job. More and more players are coming through that route into the first team.

"Players like Sisa Tuntulwana are future stars of the club and the academy can be rightly proud of itself in his development. We have to continue to build that for the club.”

Looking ahead in the short term, Sarah laid out what she is looking to achieve. She said: “Once we have got the club running efficiently, we have a lot of work to do to place the club in its right position in the community.

"We need to build relationships with the people of Grantham and the surrounding area. Let them know that a great club is right on their doorstep and encourage more and more people to come and see us and enjoy good football.

"Getting schools and businesses involved is vital to building a successful club that can provide a high-quality team and be able to stand on its own two feet financially.

"I want to see a club running well and smoothly in a way that doesn’t actually need me to be here to run it. Having said that, I have no intention of going anywhere when it does do that.”

The club would like to place on record its thanks to Darren Ashton for his time at the club.