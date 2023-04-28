South Lincs & Border League Championship

Orton Park 1st 136

Grantham 2nd 62 (Orton Park won by 74 runs)

Action from Belton Park's match against Orton Park. Photo: John Burgess

Grantham second team won the toss and elected to field at Orton Longueville Sports Ground on Saturday.

The visitors bowled Orton Park all out midway through the 41st over.

Pick of the Grantham bowlers was Jared Hackney who took four wickets for 22 runs. Matthew Barry took 2-20 and Alex Hackney’s figures were 2-40.

Grantham’s reply did not go well and they found themselves all out two balls into the 22nd over.

Martin Parmley went lbw, scoring eight runs from his 11 balls, whilst his skipper and fellow opener Stewart Mudie top scored with 27 before he was caught.

Third man Harry Green was caught for a duck and his successor Kartik Singh was run out for a duck. Matthew Barry (1) was also run out.

Another out for a duck was Tito Thomas who went lbw, whilst Alex Hackney was bowled for two runs. Jared Hackney reached four runs and then went lbw.

Harry Field was bowled for a duck and Rahul went lbw for a duck, leaving Rysz Page (0no) stranded at the crease.

Pick of the Orton Park bowlers was Oliver Calpin (4-4), with a striking economy rate of 0.63 off his 6.2 overs.

Division One

Billingborough 1st 177-7

Ancaster 1st 99

Billingborough won by 78 runs

Home side Billingborough won the toss and elected to bat.

They started conservatively with openers Shaun Brown (13) caught and Barriey Light (2) bowled, with third man Dylan Garfoot run out for nine runs.

Captain Aaron Pullum came to the crease and added a useful 35 runs before he was caught.

Top scorer Paul Goodwin (41) also went to a catch.

Robert Arnold just reached double figures when he was caught and Joshua Todd achieved the same number when he was bowled.

Jonathan Payne (23no) and Jacob Light (8no) were at the crease when Billingborough’s 45 overs ran out.

Best of the Ancaster bowlers was Anthony Richardson with figures of 3-30.

In reply, Ancaster opener Anthony Richardson was also the team’s top batsman, reaching a round half century before he was bowled.

Fellow opener Andy Lewis (10) was the only other team-mate to reach double figures.

Carl Wetherill was caught for eight, whilst Benjamin Taylor and Jake Ellis both fell to catches.

William Cullum was bowled for a single run and Ancaster skipper Liam Probert reached seven when he was caught.

Wayne Harley added three runs before he was caught and Matt Hogben (1) was bowled.

James Cowley posted seven runs and was then bowled, leaving Warren Selby (0no) helpless at the crease.

Pick of the Billingborough bowling attack were Joshua todd (4-23) and Jacob Light (4-21).

Burghley Park 1st 417-3

Grantham 3rd 32

Burghley Park won by 385 runs

Grantham’s third string Saturday side suffered what they would like to think will be their worst and most humiliating defeat of the season at Burghley Park.

The home side won the toss and elected to bat and they saw out their allotted 45 overs.

Burghley’s top scorers in their massive total were R. Gilmour, who carried his bat for 149 from 118 balls and notched 10 fours and three sixes, and P. Foster with 119 from 65 balls, 12 fours and six sixes.

None of the Grantham bowlers took more than a single wicket, with O. Rose (1-54) achieving the best figures.

Grantham’s reply had the worst possible start with opener G. Davidge bowled for a golden duck and his partner T. Parr notching a single run before he was caught.

Top scorer L. Kennedy-Short was caught for 13 runs, N. Prabhakaran was bowled for eight, and C. Collins was bowled for a golden duck.

O. Parr was stumped on four runs and O. Rose was bowled for a duck. A. N. Other was bowled for a single and I. Rose went lbw for three, leaving M. Evans (0no) alone at the crease at the start of the 20th over.

Pick of the Burghley bowlers was S. Biggs with figures of 3-6.

Division Two

Orton Park 3rd 156-8

Belton Park 1st 108

Orton Park won by 48 runs

Belton Park won the toss and elected to field on their home turf on Saturday.

However, they were unable to prevent Orton Park utilising their full 45 overs.

Best of the Belton bowlers was Rohan Perera who took three wickets at the expense of just nine runs off his nine overs.

Belton Park’s reply fell one ball short of the 41st over.

Richard Cocks (12) was out for a catch and fellow opener Kms Weerasinghe went lbw for four runs.

Top scorer Jack Ingamells fell three balls short of a half-century as he was out for a catch.

Skipper Rohan Perera added four runs before he was bowled and Pehasara Samantha went lbw for a single run.

Four runs were notched by Dimitri Arlando before he was caught and Oliver Spratt was bowled for two.

Adrian Sleaford, Nishok Shyam and Sam Gibson were all caught, scoring four, zero and six runs respectively, leaving Stuart Spratt (1no) stranded.

Pick of the Park bowlers was Lalatndu Bahera with 3-11.

Billingborough 2nd 48

Long Sutton 2nd 52-4

Long Sutton won by six wickets

Billingborough lost the toss and were put in to bat.

Openers Christy Turner and Luke Light notched 10 and eight runs before they were caught and bowled respectively.

Third man Bill Sadler top scored, his tally proving to be an unlucky 13 when he was run out.

Ben Stanley went lbw for three and Tom Wesley was caught when on six. Callum Scott was bowled for a duck.

Danny Stacey added two runs before he was bowled and skipper Stuart Gollop went the same way for two runs more.

Mark Pilgrim was out lbw for a duck.

Pick of the Sutton bowlers was Rob Simpson with 3-2 off 3.5 overs.

Sutton made short work of their reply, reaching target two balls short of their 10th over.

Best of the Billingborough bowling attack was Stuart Gollop with 3-8 off his four overs.