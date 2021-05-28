A school equestrian team will be competing at two national competitions this year.

Riders at The Kesteven and Grantham Girls School will compete twice at the All England Showjumping Venue at Hickstead this summer.

Their first competition takes place this weekend, with two teams of four taking part in the Eventers Challenge Championships at Hickstead in West Sussex.

Back row from left: James Fuller (Headmaster) Jess Trotter, Lydia Moore, Florence Campbell, Sarah Trotter (Team Manager). Seated from left: Philippa Batchlor, Ella Wainwright, Eva Bowen, Jess Trott. (47597206)

The riders qualified for this event back on December 6 at Vale View in Leicestershire. Both the 80cm and 90cm teams finished in the top four of their respective categories at Vale View, meaning they progressed to the national finals.

The 90cm team won their competition at Vale View, while the 80cm team finished third.

This weekend , the two teams from KGGS will complete a course of show jumps and cross country jumps, which includes jumps over water and rustic fences, in the prestigious Hickstead arena.

The range of ages in the two teams are between 13 and 16, with the pupils able to compete for KGGS until they leave.

The riders competing this weekend include Jess Trotter, Lydia Moore, Florence Campbell, Jess Trott, Philippa Batchlor, Ella Wainwright and Eva Bowen.

Grantham Estates has sponsored the riding kit and with the full support of the school matching the £250, a total of £500 has gone towards providing 10 sets of Cross Country Colours with the KGGS logo.

A similar team of riders also qualified on April 4 at Epworth, North Lincolnshire, for the Show jumping Championships Festival. This will also take

place at Hickstead on August 23.

Sarah Trotter has taken over some responsibilities as team manager. She described the girls’ achievement as “a real success story for what has been a difficult time with Covid restrictions on the school and sport.”

Sarah also praised the support of KGGS headmaster James Fuller and the team’s sponsor, David Hindmarch of Grantham Estates.

KGGS girls also qualified for National Schools Equestrian Assocation JwS showjumping qualifier in Addington this October.