Congratulations go to Trudi Galloway on achieving her second hole-in-one on hole 11 of the Belton Woods Lakes Course whilst playing in the semi-finals of the Hardy’s Challenge Trophy.

Trudi and husband Annan will now go through to the final after they beat Caroline and Tony Hills.

+ The six Winter Challenge competitions were played between December and February in windy, wet and muddy conditions.

Pick that one out! Trudi Galloway says "I don't mind if I do" as she records for second hole-in-one in her golfing career. (55163272)

The best three combined scores out of the six competitions, comprising Betterballs, Greensomes, Texas Scrambles and 1,2 to Count, were finally concluded last week.

The overall Trophy results were: Wednesday’s winners – Yvonne Walker and Jen Hallett, with 113 points; Saturday’s winners – Gaynor Palframan and Lorraine Robertson, also with 113 points.