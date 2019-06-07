The second annual Little Bytham Farm Run took place last Sunday and gave runners the choice of either a 5km or 10km run around fields and trails.

A small group from Grantham Running Club took part in the 10km race which included participants of the club’s 10 weeks to 10K programme, who were taking part in their first ever race.

It was a testing course with a stiff head wind for some of the uphill sections and warm, muggy conditions adding an extra challenge.

Grantham Running Club runners at the Little Bytham Farm Run held on Sunday 26th May 2019.

Sixty-five runners took part in the 10K race (including a number that had already ran the 5K race just 30 minutes earlier).

Chris Limmer was first in for GRC, finishing second overall. Having shared the lead with Stamford’s Mark Popple during the first couple of kilometres, Chris eased off the pace to save his energy for the second lap. Mark was able to gradually stretch out his lead, finishing in 37min 40sec, just under 90 seconds clear of a Chris who clocked a very creditable 39:07 on an undulating course.

Following behind Chris were a few experienced GRC competitors. Sam Clark (44:03) and Russell Love (44:12) ran close together throughout and pushed each other along to claim sixth and seventh place respectively.

Finishing 16th in 51:03, Martin Rodell put in an impressive performance given his limited racing experience. Martin Carter was cheered in by his family, just over four minutes behind in 55:40.

Dale Towning was the first of the race debutants to finish for GRC. He set off quickly and slowed during the tricky hilly section in the first part of the second lap, but he was able to speed up over the final couple of kilometres. Finishing in 1:03:15, he was pleased to finish so close to the hour and it gave him a good idea of what time to aim for at the Long Bennington Summer Solstice 10K, which takes place on June 21.

Howard Rudder (1:07:21) also went off hard and fast during the first couple of miles and similarly slowed during the second lap, but loved his first experience of racing and was full of praise for the support from the volunteers and clubmates.

Samantha French (1:17:15) was the final GRC finisher and, despite describing it as ‘the longest 10km ever’, was pleased to get around and enjoyed the low key event.