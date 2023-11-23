Grantham Town Under 15s completed a recent sequence of JPL League fixtures against the bottom four teams with another hatful of goals, this time in a 5-1 success against King's Lynn Elite on Saturday.

However, the Gingerbreads made hard work of the victory by missing a host of chances in the first half, which would have made the task more comfortable.

Max Davies had an effort blocked by the keeper in the first five minutes, resulting in Aston Taylor firing the rebound over the bar.

Grantham Under 15s won against King's Lynn Elite

Rhys Stevens then had a goal disallowed for a very close offside decision, following a good crossfield build up from home side.

Then, on 10 minutes, a poor goal kick from Kings Lynn's goalkeeper fell to the feet of Harry Winks on the edge of the box. He controlled the ball and fired it into the roof of the net to give Town a 1-0 lead.

Grantham then had multiple opportunities to double their advantage.

Davies had another close range effort blocked by the keeper, before Winks' low drive from the edge of the box was well saved for a corner kick.

A good turn in the area saw Winks fire just wide of the post, before his header from a Taylor corner came crashing off the post as the Gingerbreads pressed for a second goal.

A jinking run from Joe Halfhide saw him glide into the box to confront the keeper, who saved well with his feet. Campbell Searle’s instinctive flick then clipped the crossbar and over to safety.

Taylor's shot was saved and Jacob Price’s drive went wide of the far post, before Ned Dangerfield’s 25 yard effort looked to be heading for the top corner but for a great one handed save from the visiting keeper, turning the ball away to safety.

It only seemed a matter of time before Grantham scored again but, in typical football fashion, King's Lynn pounced on a loose back pass to convert an unexpected equaliser right on the half-time whistle.

Grantham were sent out for the second half in the knowledge that the visitors would be encouraged by the goal, and needed to match their enthusiasm.

However, any doubts of a full swing in the scoreline were quickly extinguished, as Town’s man of the match Kye Hutchinson scored his first goal for the club, curling in a left footed shot from the edge of the box.

Three minutes later Halfhide put more daylight between the two sides, as his shot from distance went through the keeper's hands and into the net to make it 3-1.

Ben Boyes had a firm header saved down low at the far post, before Davies had another shot blocked by the keeper, who was single-handedly keeping the scoreline down to a minimum.

Taylor did however add a fourth with a low shot across the keeper and into the corner.

Winks then hit the woodwork for a second time, before Taylor scored again cutting in from the right to slot a composed left foot finish into the net to complete the scoring.

A much tougher test is on the horizon next Saturday with Town travelling to Norwich to face second-placed Personal Best Soccer.