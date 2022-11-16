A depleted Harrowby United overturned a two-goal first half deficit to secure a share of the spoils at Rainworth Miners Welfare on Saturday.

The Arrows had trailed to two goals in four first half minutes from Rio Allan and Liam Arnold in the United Counties League Division One match.

However, a brace from Elliot King ensured Harrowby returned home with a point after a much-improved second half display.

Elliot King (left) scored twice for Harrowby on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts

They had made the trip to Mansfield without the suspended Jack Gurney while Kemal Yeniberitz, Billy Stubbs and Mathias Amponsem were also absent.

Things got worse for the Arrows when Lewis Marsh was forced off injured midway through the first period.

Harrowby did start well though and will be wondering how they were not a couple of goals to the good.

Harry Olivant and Smith caused the majority of the problems and, with the pitch not in the best condition, the Arrows still tried to play their football but the end result was missing.

Harrowby went behind against the run off play when Allan slotted home past Phil McGann after 36 minutes.

Marsh was replaced by Denzil Wellington but. before they knew it, Rainworth had a second goal with a free header in the box.

A bad 10 minutes in the first half and Harrowby found themselves two down and with an uphill task to try and get something from the game.

A different Harrowby started the second half on the front foot, pushing the Rainworth defence deeper.

Olivant started getting the better of his full-back along with Smith, on the other wing, and they were really making things happen.

Good play again from Smith but, with an open goal, Harrowby somehow missed and it looked like being one of those days.

But, to their credit, Harrowby kept plugging away and skipper King finished well to make it 2 1 after an hour.

It was all Harrowby now and, from a corner, Taylor Gray was fouled in the area for a penalty which King again converted to bring the scores level with eight minutes remaining.

As much as Harrowby tried, the winner eluded them and Rainworth had their only chance of the half in the dying minutes but the shot was put wide.

A point for Harrowby on the road but, barring a bad 10 minutes, it should have been all three but a good reaction in the second half after being two down.

They now travel to in-form Blackstones on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off.