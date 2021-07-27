Friendly

Cleethorpes Town 2

Grantham Town 0

Two second-half goals won the game for Cleethorpes Town on Saturday after they were the better side for a lot of the game.

Grantham Town manager Carlton Palmer thought his side got what they deserved over the 90 minutes. He said: "The performance was not what I wanted. We were on top for the first 20 minutes, but then lost control in midfield. We've got to improve in there.

"We've lost couple of players, one let me down after committing to us and another has retired with a back injury. We are working hard to get new signings in and will be better than that."

Sam Scrivens continued where he left off on Wednesday night, tricking his way through the Cleethorpes defence before hitting a shot straight at the home goalkeeper, former Gingerbread Tom Nicholson.

Grantham continued to have the better of the game in the first 10 minutes. Rory Coleman had a shot turned over the crossbar after six minutes. From the corner, Manny Kianga also had a shot saved by Nicholson.

After 20 minutes, Cleethorpes began to get into the game. A corner was played to Josh Batty. He curled in a shot that came back off the crossbar. Harry Middleton set up Batty again a minute later, but Nico DeGirolamo got there first to clear the cross.

The home side forced a couple of corners without threatening Sam Pollard in the Grantham goal.

Two minutes before the break, Grantham had the best chance of the half. From a corner, Adam Watson rose above the home defence and beat Nicholson with a powerful header that rattled the crossbar.

Pollard reacted well to hold a dangerous free kick whipped in by Alex Flett on the stroke of half time, but could not keep Cleethorpes out on 56 minutes. Jon Oglesby turned inside on the edge of the Grantham penalty area and curled a shot into the top corner of the net.

Five minutes later, Flett turned to the centre of the pitch and Pollard was perfectly placed to gather his shot.

A series of substitutions and a formation change by the Gingerbreads disrupted the flow of the game, but the home side looked stronger in the last 15 minutes.

Batty and Flett ran things for the home side. Twelve minutes from time, Batty turned sharply in the Grantham penalty area but Town did enough to clear the danger. The two players then combined with a quick interchange of passes, AJ Adelekan blocking Barry's shot.

Flett set up Brandon Buckley eight minutes from time. Buckley's snap shot rattled the Gingerbreads crossbar.

After Grantham forced a couple of late corners, trying to get back on level terms, the home side wrapped the game up in injury time. A trip inside the Grantham penalty area gave Middleton the chance to make the game safe, which he duly did.