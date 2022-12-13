What a great day’s golf it was for Sudbrook Moor’s Peter Stoneman who carded 38 stableford points in the Gordon Trophy Division Two stableford for the club's Thursday Seniors.

After years away from the sport, Peter is blossoming with his regular golf, and in great company.

Peter described his golfing career as being in three chapters.

Sudbrook Moor golfing friends Joe Green, Peter Stoneman (holding the Gordon Trophy), Mike Eyett and Ken Roberts. (61102734)

Firstly, as a very young man when a successful era saw him attaining a single figure handicap.

Then a long lull until his later working life.

Another pause followed, but a friendship group invited him to join them at Sudbrook Moor a year ago and Peter is now fully immersed in playing three times a week, to include a senior competition round in that.

Stuart Minter had to make do with runner-up to Peter, on a countback, as did Peter Climpson, Ted Johnson, John Came and last year’s trophy winner Jim Carr.

Jim took the best back nine hole prize with an amazing hot 25 points. Simon Gray recorded the best front nine score, with 20 points.

There was a string of twos recorded, to share the sweep: Ian Nicholson on the fourth and 12th; Ian Batty on hole six; Andy Milner, Frank Brumpton and Barry Kay on the seventh; and Tony Hall on the 16th.

Best scores of Division One, not eligible for the Division Two trophy, were Ian Nicholson with 42 points, and Ian Batty and Michael Coupland on 40.