Stoke Rochford seniors held their annual meeting last Wednesday.

Retiring captain Mike Thornton thanked all for their support over the past two difficult years, and for their contributions to his charities.

He presented the Captain’s Cup to Glyn Staines for making himself so readily available for matches.

Retiring Stoke Rochford seniors captain Mike Thornton (right) took the opportunity last Wednesday to present his last outstanding trophy the Bagshaw Bowl to Jim Price who had been unable to attend the annual presentation in December. (54444277)

Mike presented newly elected seniors captain John Hitchman with his captain's sweater.

Treasurer Mike Nixon reported a healthy financial position and said that £2,110 had been donated to charity and £2,000 to the club.

Secretary John Wright informed the meeting of new fixtures in 2022 against Worksop and Burghley Park.

Club chairman Adrian Stannard congratulated the committee on their work and for the support the section gave to the club.

After the meeting, members played their Winter Warmers competition which was Foursomes. The weather was set fair and the course played well.

The winners with 40 points were Doug Lyne and John Martindale. Runners-up on countback with 39 points were Don Clements and Alan Dolby. Also with 39 points in third place were John Hitchman and Ernie Armstrong.

The overall leaders in the Winter Warmer competition are Glyn Staines and John Wright with 31 points, in joint second place are Reg Hughes, Don Werner and Alan Dolby. The leaders in the Slack Goblet with nine points are David Ford, David Hamilton and Ken Taylor.