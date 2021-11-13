The seniors at Belton Park welcomed in their new captain for 2022, Tim Stubbs, at their annual meeting.

Tim’s two charities in the coming year will be Prostate Cancer, and local charity Beaumont House in Newark.

Beaumond House provides supportive palliative care to patients with life limiting or terminal illnesses and their families. They provide short term respite care, day care, and care in the community.

Tim Stubbs

They additionally provide complimentary therapy, welfare benefits advice and a 24/7 support line.

Outgoing seniors captain Pete Long finished off his year by presenting a cheque for £1,000 to Stephen Cameron, representing local charity Grantham Passage.

Stephan Cameron and Pete Long.

The seniors' section also raised just over £1,000 for The Alzheimers Society in 2021.

Grantham Passage provides a substantial hot meal every day of the week, including Christmas Day, to homeless, vulnerable, disadvantaged, and lonely people of Grantham. The meals are served at four different venues across the town.

Each venue is a warm, welcoming environment in which clients can relax and socialise without judgement or refusal. As well as food, clients also have access to shower and laundry facilities and can also be helped with clothing, advice on benefits and finance, and community support.

The Passage represents a way back for those who have fallen on difficult times.

The final Mixed Team match of the season took place as an Am-Am with 44 players entering and the day mostly sunny and bright.

After play everyone stayed for a delicious two course meal and the presentation to the winners.

Results: 1 Derek Bashford, Tom Parry, Sandra Pask and Sue Walker-Sherriff 90pt; 2 Simon Denton, John Taylor, Marjie Thompson and Yvonne Bashford 81, 3 David Lewis, John Clark, Olga Ebsworth and Helen Long 80, 4 Ken Reilly, Ben Bayliss, Veronica Rose and Nicola Routledge 78; nearest the pin – 4th Derek Bashford, 6th Helen Long, 21st Anna Clark, 24th Rob Ebsworth.

Overall in 2021, the Belton Park team won five of their six matches, so a most successful year.