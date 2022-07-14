For the second successive year, Grantham Running Club hosted its 5K road race at Harrowby Hall Lane.

This popular club event also welcomed graduates from its 2022 ‘Begin to Run’ course who got to sample one of the perks of running club membership and having a bash at racing.

This race also acted as round nine of the Club GP Series, so plenty of ranking points were at stake.

Grantham Running Club at Harrowby Hall Lane for its 5k race. (57734962)

First home in the men’s race was Joaquim ‘Flash’ Jeronimo who continued his super-hot streak of form with a brilliant 17min 31sec finishing time. Having taken a few years away from racing, Flash is now enjoying the fruits of a new healthier lifestyle and a consistent block of injury-free training. Flash was also the highest GP points scorer of the day with a near national standard 77.92 per cent.

Hot on Flash's heels was the exceptionally talented Piers Pye-Watson who clocked 17:55 in what, although unofficially, was his first 5k road race. Piers really needs to get a green GRC vest on more often.

In third place was the legend that is Matthew Kingston-Lee. Matthew is struggling with injury and therefore had to ease into the race, only reaching full stride for the last few kilometres. Matthew’s time of 18:40, whilst impressive, was some way off his official 5k best.

In the ladies’ race there were no surprises. The dependable Holly Durham romped home with an outstanding 20:38, only four seconds outside her best despite this being a fairly tough course. Collapsed in a heap at the finish, Holly’s titanic effort was clear to see and placed her in the top 10 overall.

Next was Holly’s big sister Penny Hodges who is also enjoying a good run of form. Penny’s time of 21:15 was just 16 seconds outside her best but her 74.08 per cent cements her place in competition for the GP Series title.

In third place for the ladies was Rachel Hamilton in only her fifth ever appearance in the GRC green vest. Clocking an impressive 22:15, Rachel should be itching to chalk up more performances like this in the months to come.

Some standout performances from further down the field came from Wendy Fraser and Richard Urquhart. Wendy’s time of 30.44 was near county level standard for her age category and bumps her into the top tier of the ladies’ rankings with 69.04 per cent.

Richard, who is new to the club, produced a brilliant run to beat his only time over the distance by 1min 30sec. His time of 26:00 puts him on a collision course for a sub-55min 10k. Exiting times ahead for Richard.

There was a cold beer (or gin, or soft drink) waiting for everyone at the finish for the 54 runners and 11 volunteers who got involved in this event that has clearly captured the spirit of the club.

Full results: 1 Jaoquim Jeronimo 17:31, 2 Piers Pye-Watson 17:55, 3 Matthew Kingston-Lee 18:40, 4 Christopher Limmer 19:45, 5 Andrew Pask 19:58, 6 Stefan Latter 20:02, 7 Stuart Pick 20:03, 8 Daniel Pearce 20:27, 9 Robin Atter 20:36, 10 Holly Durham 20:38, 11 Nicholas Parkin 20:43, 12 Penny Hodges 21:15, 13 Richard Payne 21:55, 14 Rachel Hamilton 22:15, 15 Hannah San Jose 22:26, 16 Peter Jennings 22:34, 17 Stuart Reader 22:39, 18 Stuart Baty 23:16,

19 Phillip Crowcroft 23:24, 20 Ben Mason 23:36, 21 Martin Rodell 23:52, 22 Paul Jepson 24:03, 23 Craig Drury 24:17, 24 Caroline Davis 25:00, 25 Tommy Napier 25:12, 26 Sylv Hull 25:14, 27 Naomi Jepson-Rivers 25:20, 28 John Nevard 25:33, 29 Paul Davis 25:47, 30 Anthony Boyle 25:50, 31 Marjorie Spendlow 25:59, 32 Richard Urquhart 26:00, 33 Fraser Marshall 26:04, 34 Rosalind Sadler 26:45, 35 Julie Gilbert 27:04, 36 Nic Webster 28:02,

37 Stephen Fay 28:13, 38 Jacqueline Jacobs 30:04, 39 Judi Allsopp 30:26, 40 Wendy Fraser 30:44, 41 Samantha Towle 31:51, 42 Yvonne Buckley 31:56, 43 Simon Hartley 32:01, 44 Tracy Webb 32:26, 45 Julie Larkin 32:32, 46 Clare Mitchell 33:22, 47 Anne Barnabas 33:26, 48 Emma Clackson 33:59, 49 Emma Brewer 37:10, 50 Becky Rice 39:31, 51 Emma Jameson 39:34, 52 Teresa Nichols 39:36, 53 Clare Arthur 40:18, 54 Dale Towning 40:18.