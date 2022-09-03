It was a busy weekend for Fulbeck racing driver Shaun Balfe, debuting his newly built Lotus Elan in the International Trophy Classic Pre 66 GT Cars at Silverstone.

In a huge 60-plus field, he was eighth in class and 28th overall after qualifying.

Balfe did the opening stint and pitted after seven laps, seventh in class and 22nd overall, with Tom Ashton taking over for the remaining distance.

It was first time out racing for Shaun Balfe's Lotus Elan. Photo: Paul Lawrence (58992977)

“When we first drove the car it was in a wet practice on a dry set-up, so when it came to qualifying we had both only done about six laps each,” Balfe said. “But we got a penalty in the race as I read the wrong pitboard and came in too early, so the crew were surprised to see me.”

There was progress overall in the second half, to finally take the flag 15th, before the 30 seconds penalty was added for stopping too early.

They were finally classified 17th, but it was still fourth in class.

“We suffered a bit with brake pedal knock-off, so had to pump the brakes before the corners, but fairly pleased with the car overall,” said Balfe.

Qualifying had not gone well for the Pre 66 Touring Car race, leaving Balfe's Lotus Cortina in 44th place on the massive 50-car grid, 14th in class.

“The solenoid melted and we broke down on the circuit,” he explained.

Shaun Balfe battling his way through a gaggle of classic Lotus Cortinas at Silverstone. Photo: Paul Lawrence (58992971)

He had already gained 13 places overall in the first five laps of the race though, closing in on fellow Cortina drivers Garry Townsend and John McGurk.

Having demoted Townsend a lap later, there was soon a flurry of pit stops, with Balfe staying out until lap nine.

With the stops completed, he was up to 20th overall and seventh in class, still closing on cars ahead.

He finally took the flag to seal seventh in class from 20th overall.

The Cortina was out again on another massive 50-plus car grid for the Tony Dron Memorial Trophy.

Sharing with Ashton again, they were fourth quickest in their class, but being one of the older classes, were 39th overall.

Ashton was in for the first stint and from the start he was trying to hold on to rival Neil Brown’s Cortina for second, as neither could get near the class-leading Banks' Alfa Romeo.

Ashton then handed to Balfe for part two. Although their third in class was not under threat, the gap to Brown had continued to grow to a final 17 second, taking the flag 23rd overall and a safe third in class.

“After the problems in qualifying, it was nice to have a trouble free race and get a class podium," Balfe added.

The Balfe Motorsport crew also ran novice David Foster in a McLaren 570S in the GT4 Challenge races.

After qualifying seventh, he was fifth in the first race and sixth in the second.

“He showed good pace for his lack of experience and his first time racing in a GT4 race,” Balfe concluded.