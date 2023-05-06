Fulbeck racing driver Shaun Balfe will be back in action this weekend when he tackles the Silverstone 500, round three of this year’s British GT Championship.

For the first time since early in his motorsport career, Shaun Balfe will be competing for another team in the 2023 British GT Championship.

Having made his British GT3 debut back in 2001 with a Paragon/Eurotech run Porsche GT3, the majority of Shaun’s racing has been under the Balfe Motorsport banner.

During his time in the European GT Open, British GT, FIA GT and European Le Mans Series Championships, he had spells with Rollcentre and Eclipse Motorsport in a Mosler, plus a one-off Le Mans Series drive in an Oreca with Murphy Prototypes.

But the familiar colour red of the family-run team has been evident on the cars for the last 10 years, firstly with a Ferrari, then McLarens and more recently Audi, as well as running customer cars in GT3 and GT4.

The team may have been disbanded, but Shaun continues to fly the family business flag of T.Balfe Construction on his car in his new venture.

Shaun said: “I wasn’t planning to do the British GT initially this year, but then I got offers to drive for other teams.”

He will now be on the grid with Barwell Motorsport in a Lamborghini Huracan GT3, sharing with 2020 champion Sandy Mitchell, who was second last year and third in 2021.

Shaun tested the car at Donington Park for the first time. He said: “It was a baseline Barwell set-up, which meant it was a very workable car from its starting point. Sandy did the systems and operations checks and then I had my first drive of the car.”

It was the first time he been in a Lamborghini, but he was soon feeling at home. “I was pleased as it seemed to feel familiar much sooner than I expected. There is still a lot to learn, but I am coming back feeling positive,” he added.

Barwell have tasted success both at home abroad with Lamborghini for a number of years. “There are some subtle differences in these cars and a lot of it is from the engineering side at Barwell. They have well-tuned engines which are very responsive and a strong gearbox that makes the car aggressive in a positive way,” Shaun explained.

“I’ve already enjoyed my time with the team and very much looking forward to racing with Sandy at Easter in the opening round,” he concluded.

Shaun made his debut with Barwell Motorsport in the opening rounds of this year’s Championship at Oulton Park over Easter, sharing the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 with Mitchell.

The pair suffered a few teething problems along the way in almost wintry conditions, finishing 12th and seventh in the two races, to hold ninth in the current Championship standings.

Whereas Oulton Park was two one-hour races, this weekend it is 500km over three hours. But does that make a difference to how a driver prepares?

“There’s no real difference for a driver, it’s more for a team and the logistics, with strategies and planning. I will start the race and hand to Sandy, but we each do two stints and he will finish the race,” Shaun explained.

He hasn’t been in the car since Easter Monday, whereas Mitchell was in Monza last weekend, racing a Lamborghini for the K-Pax Team.

Shaun said: “I am looking forward to getting out in free practice and we want to come away with at least a top five finish, that’s got to be our aim. I know Silverstone well and will be relying on my experience and some luck too,” he concluded.

Shaun and the Barwell team will be hoping to add to the team’s success from last weekend’s GT World Challenge at Monza, where Adam Balon, Dennis Lind and Rob Collard won the ProAm Class for Lamborghini.

After various free practice sessions, qualifying takes place on Saturday afternoon at 4pm, with each driver given just 10 minutes to set their best time.

There is a 15-minute warm-up on Sunday morning at 9.35am, before it is lights out for the three-hour race from 12.30pm. It can also be viewed on livestream via https://www.britishgt.com/watch-live