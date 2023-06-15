Fulbeck racing driver Shaun Balfe heads for Snetterton this weekend, as the British GT Championship reaches its halfway point in the season, with rounds five and six at the Norfolk circuit.

Unlike most of the other Championship rounds, there are two one-hour races, which may suit the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Teamed with Pro driver Sandy Mitchell, the pair were second at Silverstone and started the last round at Donington Park in pole position.

Shaun Balfe's Lamborghini Huracan GT3

Currently fourth in the team standings, they are fifth in the Pro-Am class and sixth overall.

“We had a full day testing at Snetterton last week and the whole team put lots of effort in. It gives us the advantage of a pre-race build-up and some familiarity to the start of the race weekend,” said Balfe.

At Donington, the car started strongly and led the race for a while.

Balfe said: “We are focusing on setting the car up to control the drop off and aim for a more constant balance. Now we want to be in the best position to maximise any weaknesses that others may have.”

The teams test again on Friday before Saturday morning’s free practice. Qualifying is then at 4.10pm with both Balfe and Mitchell having just 10 minutes apiece to set their best time.

After a 15-minute warm-up at 9.35 on Sunday morning, it is lights out for race one at 11.25am, with the second following at 4.20pm.

“Snetterton is hard work, it’s quite narrow and challenging with low speed corners and two hairpins. It’s so competitive in this championship, but our aim is top five,” Balfe concluded.

To watch live action over the weekend, visit www.britishgt.com/watch-live