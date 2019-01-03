Simon Green (6279894)

Sudbrook Moor's Simon Green is passionate about his golf.

To crown his enthusiastic year, Simon has clinched one of the most sought after club titles, the Sword of Achievement, for his first time. This he adds to a year of multiple successes, including his second victory in the Gents’ Championship, the Summer Eclectic, the June Gold Medal, and a handicap history of nine reductions over the length of 2018.

Simon started the year on 5.2, achieved his personal best of 4.1 in August and completed the Best Six Monthly Medal 'Sword' Order of Merit playing off four, by a margin of 19 points.

Runner-up was an elated Michael Coupland, enjoying his best year ever, but all challenges from the 100-plus participants in the 'Sword' were unfounded as Simon entered the final qualifying competition with an unbeatable lead.

As determined and experienced captain of the Scratch 'A' Team, in a creditable league season, Simon led Sudbrook Moor to an inspired second place finish.

Simon will be captaining the team again in 2019 and all will be supporting their endeavour to advance by one position, thereby gaining promotion to Division One.