United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 0

Holwell Sports 1

Action from Harrowby United's game against Holwell Sports on Monday. Photo: Toby Roberts (58967102)

In front of a healthy crowd of 150, Harrowby hosted Holwell at the JRL Stadium on Monday.

Harrowby welcomed back four players missing from Saturday's loss against Lutterworth.

With Holwell looking for their first win of the season, they were in determined mood not to give Harrowby a foothold in the game.

With both teams having trouble in trying to string passes together, it became a real battle between both sides.

Harrowby really struggled to create any notable chances in the first half against a deep lying Holwell back four who dealt with United's attacking forays comfortably all afternoon.

The only real chance of the first half was from a Holwell break which looked likely to be headed home, but Temple made a good interception to keep it goalless at half time.

The second half was only seconds old when a mistake in the Harrowby back line ended in a cross which was mishit and wrong footed impressive keeper Clayton on his debut to give Holwell the lead.

Harrowby did have two chances but only in the last 10 minutes of the game. Baker, through on goal, just cleared the cross bar and Howells, with just the keeper to beat, hit the ball straight at the keeper to leave Harrowby pointless, giving Holwell getting their first win of the season.

Harrowby now have to dust themselves down and go again with a daunting looking fixture at title favourites Aylestone Park on Saturday.

On a brighter note, the support has again been incredible with two 150-plus crowds in three days, and it is very much appreciated by all at the club.