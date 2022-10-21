By Graham Cowell

An early goal against Cleethorpes proved to be enough to end the Gingerbreads’ unbeaten home league record on Tuesday night.

Despite great chances to get back into the game, Grantham were largely handled comfortably by their managerless visitors, much to the frustration of Town boss Matt Chatfield.

He said: “They came out with a game-plan, scored early and defended well.

Grantham Town striker Lee Shaw on the ball against Cleethorpes on Tuesday night. Photo: Toby Roberts

“We should have been in the game with the chances we had in the first half, but we just didn’t score goals. That lost us the game, plain and simple.”

Will Annan got what proved to be the winning goal after only two minutes.

Cleethorpes put together a good passing move to carve open the Grantham defence and the ball was eventually played out to Annan who beat Dan Haystead.

Grantham slowly got back into the game, but all too often, they lacked a link between midfield and the front line. Balls played forward were too easily cut out by the visiting defence.

Free-kicks gave the Gingerbreads their best chances to level scores.

On 22 minutes, Matt Tootle delivered a dead ball deep to the Cleethorpes far post where Harry Wood was unmarked, but his shot lacked the power to trouble Cleethorpes goalkeeper Tom Jackson.

Jackson has even less to worry about six minutes later when another deep free kick eluded the visitors defence.

This time it was Jonathan Wafula who was unmarked on the end of the delivery, but his header flew harmlessly over the crossbar.

Both defences kept things tight at the back and denied clear shooting opportunities.

Shortly before half-time, both sides had half chances, but missed the target.

Cleethorpes spread the ball wide after 36 minutes, but Joshua Venney fired his shot wide of the mark.

Three minutes later, Woods’ blocked shot fell to Charlie Jemson, but the Grantham defender lifted his shot over the top.

Grantham made a half-time change with Dan Cocks joining the fray and it gave the Gingerbreads a boost.

Two early corners saw Tootle have a header saved by Jackson, then Wafula headed on a long ball for Lee Shaw, but it just ran away from the Grantham striker to Jackson.

Most of the possession in the second half was with the Gingerbreads, but a well organised Cleethorpes defence kept Grantham at bay.

Crosses were mostly in front of the Cleethorpes defence and almost all were met by a yellow shirt, rather than finding their black and white target.

Cleethorpes relied on breaks to put Grantham under pressure.

Jake Wright reacted well after 55 minutes when a great ball out of defence found Declan Howe. His first touch seemed to have taken him beyond Wright, but he recovered well to deny the striker a shot.

A Grantham free kick on the edge of the Cleethorpes penalty area with a quarter of an hour left came to nothing. The visitors broke quickly, but Curtis Bateson wasted the opportunity with a wild

shot.

Grantham had two late chances to snatch a point and Ricky Miller thought he had done it with five minutes to go.

His free kick from the right-hand corner of the penalty area looked destined for the top corner, but Jackson had other thoughts and got across his goal quickly to pluck the ball out of the air.

A last-minute chance for Shaw summed up Grantham’s night.

Woods’ header found Shaw well, but once again, the Gingerbreads failed to hit the target.