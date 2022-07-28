Lincolnshire County Board Premier League

Grantham 177 all out

Market Deeping 180-4

Grantham first XI wicket keeper and skipper Joe Kendall is poised to take the catch. Photo: Chris Lowndes (58247812)

Grantham CC first XI's run of wins was halted at Market Deeping on Saturday, losing by six wickets.

Grantham won the toss and elected to bat at Outgang Road.

Skipper Joe Kendall (23) and fellow opener Aqib Afzaal (43) got Grantham off to a reasonable start, with seventh man Seth Roberts (41) rescuing something of a collapse.

The only other Grantham batsmen to register double figures were D'ahri Hughes-Francis (11), Usman Afzaal (13no) and Muhammad Kaleem (14) as they were bowled all out in the 44th over.

In reply, Market Deeping reached target in the 43rd over with opener Josh Smith carrying his bat for exactly 100.

Best of the Grantham bowlers who took two wickets for 26 runs.

South Lincs & Border League

Premier Division

Grantham 2nd 191-9

Market Deeping 2nd 172 all out

Playing at home, Grantham's second XI extended their winning streak with a 19 runs win at Gorse Lane.

Martin Parmley battle for Grantham second XI at Gorse Lane on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (58247823)

Having won the toss and electing to bat, Grantham did not have the best of starts when opener Martin Parmley was run out for a duck.

His skipper and fellow opener Stewart Mudie made it to 12 before he was caught, whilst third man Danny Ashley bolstered the tally with 34 runs before he too was caught.

The middle order gave a further boost, notably J.J. Singh Gangotra's top scoring 54, added to by eighth man Alex Hackney's useful 40, before Grantham ran out of overs.

Market Deeping made a good fist of a reply, falling short when their last wicket fell in the 44th over.

Pick of the Grantham bowlers was Rahul Kumar with 3-41, backed up by Neel Stevenson (2-27) and Glenton Williams (2-42). King of the catchers was Danny Ashley with three in total.

Division One

Baston 254-8

Grantham 3rd 98 all out

Grantham's third string slipped up big time on their trip to Baston, losing by 156 runs.

Baston won the toss and elected to bat, posting an enviable total in their 45 overs.

Taking two wickets apiece were Ryan Wilson-Law (2-43), Nilesh Prabhakaran (2-48), Toby Cullen (2-30) and Tom Berwick (2-38). Thomas Parr took two catches.

Grantham's reply ended with them all out in the 27th over.

Skipper and opener Mark Donnellan made it to 14 before he was caught.

No other batsman made more than two runs until sixth man Tom Berwick (12) before he was bowled. Number seven Luke Kennedy-Short bolstered the innings with 39 but it was too little and too late.