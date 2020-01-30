Nottinghamshire Year 9/10 Boys' Badminton League

South Kesteven 6

Mansfield 4

South Kesteven

In a thrilling finale to the league, the top two teams went head to head at The Meres leisure centre on Saturday to decide the league champions.

In the final singles rubber, Mansfield had the opportunity to tie the match, but a tremendous performance from Matthew Dunstan, under pressure, saw him seal the victory with the narrowest of wins by 24 points to 22.

This is the first time that a South Kesteven team has won the league against the best junior club sides in Nottinghamshire. As a bonus, the team remained unbeaten all season.

Rod Tyler, the club coach, said that the team's success is due to the strength in depth of the team and the inspirational captaincy of Leo Garton.

The South Kesteven team comprised captain Leo Garton, Harvey Dobson, Matthew Dunstan and Ben Wilson.

