Northern Premier League Premier Division

Grantham Town 4

Ashton United 3

It's Miller time: Four-goal Ricky Miller kisses the match ball. Photo: Ed Mayes Photography (54929837)

Grantham Town pulled off a sensational comeback victory against Ashton United on Tuesday night.

The result ended a run of 23 home games without a win for the Gingerbreads – but what a way to do it.

Grantham found themselves 3-1 down around the hour mark after having taken the lead early on through Ricky Miller. Miller added Town's other three goals in nine minutes of madness before the final whistle to signal hysteria amongst the Meres faithful.

And those Grantham supporters were on their feet as early as the sixth minute when Miller's solo run ended with a shot that looked to be veering wide of the far post, but Ashton goalkeeper Greg Hartley somehow managed to redirect the ball in off the post.

The Gingerbreads had a chance to double their lead two minutes later following a Miller cross, but Lee Shaw's shot was charged down.

United's first real opportunity came on 10 minutes but Nathan Ntalu fired wide from a John Lufudo cross.

Both sides had a couple more half-chances before the Robins levelled in the 16th minute when Cole Lonsdale slotted home low from what looked like an impossible angle.

The equaliser invigorated Ashton visibly and they went in front in the 27th minute when Florian Nonsian drilled the ball into the back of the net for 2-1.

The visitors had a chance to extend their lead on 31 minutes but the dangerous Lufudo sliced his effort wide.

Three minutes later, at the other end, Town skipper Elliott Durrell put in a good ball towards Jonathan Wafula, but he was just denied a strike when a defender slid in.

The final goal scoring opportunity of the first period went to Ashton's Liam Tomsett but he lifted his shot over the bar.

Grantham had a chance to level five minutes into the second half but no-one was able to get even a toe to Shaw's whipped in ball across the face of goal.

It was all hands to the Town decks in the 54th minute when a goalmouth scramble caused a panic, but somehow the ball emerged from the chaos and was cleared upfield.

The Gingerbreads' next chance to equalise came three minutes later when Sisa Tuntulawana sent a pinpoint ball through to Miller, but the number nine was dispossessed by Robins skipper Michael Brewster.

The home side had a couple more opportunities before they conceded a third time when a quick break ended with Ntalu slotting home through nutmegged Town keeper Jim Pollard for a 3-1 advantage with 29 minutes remaining.

Grantham manager Dennis Greene introduced a couple of substitutes to bolster any possibly wilting spirits, and one of those replacements – Harry Wood – was instrumental in heading Lonsdale's 67th minute corner kick clear from the danger area.

Three minutes later, the other sub – Ali Aydemir – delivered an excellent squared ball across the six-yard box; but how Miller was unable to get the vital touch was anyone's guess.

Shortly after, Grantham had several more chances including Keegan Townrow sending his header wide of the target.

With the 80-minute mark approaching, the game descended into an end-to-end long ball affair with no real chances. Ashton seemed content to sit on their two goal lead, whilst still doing just enough to keep the Gingerbreads at bay.

Wood tested Hartley with a dangerous, looping cross-cum-shot in the 82nd minute, forcing a good high catch out of the United custodian, whilst at the other end a minute later Yonsian scuffed a shot over the bar.

The whole complexion of the game changed in the 84th minute when Miller was tripped in the box by Sam Sheriden. Referee Mr Kaye pointed to the spot and Miller obliged, just squeezing the ball between the diving Hartley and the post for 3-2.

Into the 90th minute and Miller was face down in the Ashton box again, felled this time by flailing keeper Hartley. Miller's second penalty was more emphatic, with Harley diving the wrong way, to bring Town level.

Mr Kaye gave the two sides a minimum of four minutes added time to perhaps settle the affair one way or another.

But it only took Miller three minutes to score his fourth goal of the night, and with it victory. Aydemir got his head to an Ashton throw and directed it to Miller. He took a couple of steps to the edge of the area before curling a left-footer around the diving Hartley and in at the far post, signalling celebrations not seen at The Meres in many a moon.

The match clock kept ticking for another three minutes, giving the Robins time for a couple of nerve-jangling, testing corner kicks, but the Gingerbreads stayed strong and saw the game out, with gaffer Greene punching the air in delight as Mr Kaye blew for the final time.

Grantham Town: Pollard, Tuntulawana, Hall, Clarke (Stone 79), Townrow, Williamson (Wood 64), Wafula, Durrell (c), Miller, Shaw (Aydemir 64), Storey. Subs not used: Unwin, Macrae. Att: 212.