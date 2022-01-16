It looks like golfers who practise in the rain are ready for competitions in the rain.

Sudbrook Moor’s first qualifying competition of 2022 on Saturday turned out wet and there were some very satisfactory stableford results.

A countback ensued on 37 points, with a three-way share, but it was Christian Agapito who came through as overall winner, and he said that the rain had not troubled him one bit.

Christian Agapito (54199538)

Ben Bulmer and Raymond Thorndike took second and third spot respectively, after consideration of their back nine tally.

Christian is looking hot in the annual Sword of Achievement too, with 25 order of merit points awarded on Saturday, added to his good result in December.

It looks even better for Andy Newman, who has set his heart on taking The Sword in 10 months’ time, and now has had two solid monthly scores and sits securely at the top of the tree.

Best ladies’ result in Saturday’s stableford was Amanda Roberts with 32 points, from runner-up Zoe Martin on 30.

Achievements come in many different ways. An afternoon recovery of weather conditions opened the course for the opportunity for general play, in drying sun and drying wind.

Ronie Alipio set out to play the back nine holes, and recorded his first ace of his golf career, with a “one bounce and into the cup” wedge shot on the 12th hole.

Ronie Alipio (54199541)

Ronie was absolutely buzzing with delight and found it difficult to keep his feet on the ground for the remaining six holes.

Congratulations, Ronie, another golf triumph for a very dedicated, positive and enthusiastic golfer.

Runners-up on the day were David Lee, Andy Newman, Will Cain and Nick Rossington. Those who recorded birdie twos were: 3rd hole – Pete Armstrong; 6th – Daniel Agapito, Will Cain; 7th – Paul McCarthy; 12th – Nick Rossington; 16th – Andy Newman, Michelle Gayton.

STOKE ROCHFORD

Stoke Rochford seniors’ winter warmer competition was a ‘Bamford Multiplier’, played in teams of three with stableford scores being multiplied on each hole.

On a cold but dry morning, 33 members ventured out on to the course.

It was a tough format but good scores were available and the winning team of Brian Ayto, Alan Dolby and Alan Donaldson scored 126 points.

In second place with an equally good score of 121 points were Jim Davidson, Reg Hughes and David Wilkins. The team of Keith Dugmore, John Wright and Peter Gill finished third with 116.

The overall leader in the Winter Warmer competition remains Glyn Staines with 29 points. In second place is John Wright with 28 points and moving into third place with 24 points is Alan Dolby. David Hamilton leads the way in the Slack Goblet with eight points.