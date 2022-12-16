Grantham Town will be hoping for something of a thaw to facilitate tomorrow's game at Shildon going ahead.

The Gingerbreads will face a long trip to the County Durham side if the match is on, hoping for a return to winning ways against the second from bottom side.

Town beat Shildon 3-1 in the reverse fixture on the first day of the season, with goals coming from Ashton Hall (2) and Ricky Miller.

Ricky Miller during his time as Grantham Town striker. Photo: Toby Roberts

Shildon's form is up and down, mostly down, but last month did see an upturn of form with a 2-1 win at Cleethorpes Town, a 1-1 draw at home to Grimsby Borough and a 2-2 draw at home to Long Eaton United, November only being spoilt by league leaders Worksop Town who beat them 4-1 at Dean Street.

Shildon this week confirmed that Patrick Almond has signed for the club on a dual registration basis with Darlington FC.

Patrick started with Sunderland AFC’s academy system at the age of 11, graduating through to the under-23 team in the 2021/22 season, signing professional terms in the summer of 2021. He made his professional debut in a 2-1 win against Manchester United under-23s in October 2021.

In January 2022, Patrick joined Blyth Spartans on loan for the remainder of the 2021–22 season, making 24 appearances. Following the end of his loan spell, he returned to Sunderland AFC but was subsequently released.

Patrick has already made one appearance for Shildon this season, playing in the 1-1 draw against Grimsby Borough at Dean Street last month.

A pitch inspection at Shildon FC is due at 1pm tomorrow.

The bitterly cold and frosty weather has forced the cancellation of many local sporting fixtures, particularly last weekend.

Grantham Town's scheduled home game against North Shields was postponed due to a frozen pitch following a pitch inspection in the morning.

And Tuesday night's Lincolnshire FA Senior Cup tie between Grantham Town and Gainsborough Trinity was called the previous day.

The club posted the following on social media on Monday afternoon: "With The Meres pitch frozen today and with zero chance of it improving given weather forecast, the match referee in conjunction with Lincs FA have called tomorrow night's match off."

The postponement did at least allow the players, officials and supporters alike to have a night in watching Argentina's scintillating win over Croatia in the first World Cup semi-final.

l Grantham Town this week announced the departure of striker Ricky Miller.

The club made the announcement via social media on Saturday, saying: “The Gingerbreads wish to announce that Ricky Miller has left the club today by mutual agreement.

“We would like to thank Ricky for his time at the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Thirty-three-year-old Miller has been at Grantham Town for just over a year, having signed from Dover Athletic at the beginning of December 2021 when the Gingerbreads were under manager Dennis Green.

Following his time in youth systems at Charlton Athletic and Woking, Miller made his senior debut for Stamford in 2006 and would go on to sign for the Daniels a further three times, as well as a wealth of other non-league clubs.

He found success during his second spell at Boston United and was named Conference North Player of the Year for 2013-14.

Miller entered the Football League at Luton Town aged 25 and then joined Dover Athletic in 2015, scoring 45 goals in 46 games in the 2016-17 season, earning him the National League Player of the Year.

Miller joined Peter-borough United the follow-ing season and, after spells at Mansfield Town (loan), Port Vale and Aldershot Town, rejoined Dover in 2021.

At the time of Miller’s departure from Dover to the Gingerbreads, Whites manager Andy Hessenthaler said: “He’s a good friend of Dennis Green. Dennis was pestering me when he was interim manager at Telford for a little while.

“He [Green] didn’t get that job but he got the Grantham job and he’s pestered me about Ricky. He’s worked with Ricky for so many years at other clubs.

“I said to Ricky, do you want to go, do you want to talk to them and he pretty much said ‘yes’.

“It was amicable, I think he needs to go and play regular football. He’s a goalscorer, isn’t he?

“Everyone gets to a level in the end and whether he was [still] able to score regularly in this league, I don’t know.

“For me, he’ll go and get goals and hopefully he’ll get the goals to help Grantham stay up.”

Unfortunately for Town, Miller was not able to prevent the Gingerbreads going down and they were relegated from the Northern Premier League Premier Division at the end of last season.

Miller will be most fondly remembered by Grantham Town supporters for giving Ashton United a late shock on a Tuesday night at The Meres back in February.

Grantham were 3-1 down in the 84th minute when Miller added his second goal from the penalty spot to close the gap.

He then scored an equaliser in the 91st minute and followed it up with a ‘worldie’ winning strike in the fifth minute of injury time.

The amazing comeback went on to hit the national media as the Gingerbreads ended a run of 23 home games without a win in such spectacular fashion.

Miller, whose spell at The Meres has been plagued with injuries, also went on to social media on Saturday to bid farewell to the Gingerbreads.

He said: “Just wanna say thank you Grantham FC, great club and some great fans, I hope I leave you with some good memories although I really hoped it would be more.

“With not being able to play, the travelling and commitment was just too much. I have been trying to shake this injury off, but nothing has been working to get it where I need it to be.

“I am sorry that I can’t help the club get promoted but I sincerely wish everyone involved with the club – players, management and fans – all the very best for the ongoing season.

“Thanks for all the support.”

In his time with the Gingerbreads, Miller made a total of 29 appearances and scored 12 times.