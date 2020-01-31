Sophie Cope has been appointed as interim Grantham Town chairman until the end of the season

Nigel Wedgwood resigned from the chairman's position at the club after a 16-month spell at the helm.

At an emergency meeting of the club's directors last Thursday, vice-chairman Sophie Cope was unanimously appointed to lead the club until the end of the Season.

Joint manager Paul Rawden and player-coach Adam Smith. (27944555)

Ms Cope said: “I would have preferred the circumstances to be different, as we are all shocked by Nigel’s sudden departure. He was, in his short time with us, an energetic and inspirational character who was a breath of fresh air to the club; but we now have to grasp this opportunity to move forward.

“We are aware that we are in a relegation battle and that our team managers have a tough job, but they are the managers of our football club and we must now get behind them and all the players.

"We have to give them every chance of helping us stay in this league. We have to take this opportunity and use everything at our disposal to move the club in the right direction.

"It’s been a tough couple of years trying to rebuild from being at the top, competing in the play-offs one year and then being in relegation battles for the last two seasons. It’s certainly been a testing time

“We on the board are always open to fresh ideas and new people to move the club forward."

Ms Cope said the Gingerbreads were in advanced talks to appoint a new director – someone who has followed the club with some interest for the last four years. She said he would "bring a fresh and energetic approach to the role".

Ms Cope added: “It’s very early days, but the club has also been approached by a significant potential investor who has expressed an interest in coming on board in some capacity.”

Ms Cope added that she does not intend on holding this new post beyond the end of this season but is keen “to try and restore some togetherness at the club and ensure we can now push away from this relegation fight and take a step in the right direction”.

Read more Football