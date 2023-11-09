Grantham Tae Kwon-Do enthusiasts came together at the weekend with students from all over Lincolnshire for a special martial arts seminar at the Meres Leisure Centre.

The theme of the seminar was effective self-defence and included insights into unarmed combat methods of street survival and conducted by grandmaster David Oliver, ninth degree black belt, chairman of the Tae Kwon-Do Association of Great Britain.

The event was organised by Grantham club instructor Jill Pearce, seventh degree black belt.

The late Malcolm Scholes black belts, from the left, Paul Wiseman, Roy Chambers, Craig Giles, centre David Oliver, Jill Pearce, Daniel Pearce, Leigh Bridge.

Attendees of the seminar with David Oliver, third from end on right.

Jill used to run classes in Grantham with the late, popular and well respected martial artist, Malcolm Scholes, eighth degree black-belt who opened the Grantham club nearly 40 years ago.

Together with several of Malcolm’s other loyal and long serving black belts, Jill coordinates the classes, which are held six days a week in Grantham, Lincoln, Sleaford and Newark.

She runs Tae Kwon-Do self-defence classes in Grantham with qualified instructors, sixth degree black belt Daniel Pearce and fifth degree black-belt Leigh Bridge and classes are available at The Kings School on Wednesdays and Walton Academy on Fridays starting at 6.30pm.

Due to popular demandm the club are organising additional beginners classes suitable for men, women and children over six years, who have no previous knowledge of martial arts.

However, the club does cater for students who have probably trained before and are now thinking of returning. Anyone interested in Tae Kwon-Do, or details on the local club can contact Jill on 0749 6012048 or email info@tkdclubs.com