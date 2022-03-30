Indoor carriage driving may be the least well-known equestrian sport, yet it is one of the friendliest.

Family and friends can join in: it is a team effort. Sharing and supporting each other is part of the sport, which makes it accessible to many, even if they are not horse owners.

One of the 125 drivers planning to compete at the British Indoor Carriage Driving Championships 2022 at Arena UK, near Allington, this weekend is 18-year-old Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.

Lady Louise Windsor in carriage driving action. Photo: Paul Orchard (55798008)

A driving enthusiast like her grandfather, Lady Louise has qualified in her class from a series of winter competitions at Merrist Wood, Guildford.

She has a strong relationship with Balmoral Phantom, the 12-year-old, 13.2hh black Fell pony she drives. He is a former member of HRH Prince Philip’s four-in-hand and has proved himself in all three phases of the competition: precise and well-mannered in the dressage arena, accurate and quick in the cones course and fast in the thrilling obstacle driving.

Drivers of ponies from 31in to horses of 17 hands – 68in – have qualified through the winter season at local events held all over the country. Thirteen new National Indoor Champions will be made with two Supreme Championship titles awarded, one for small pony classes and the other, the overall best driver.

The Championships are free to watch for spectators.

Find out more at www.indoordriving.co.uk