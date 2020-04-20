A rising judo star from Grantham, who hopes to strike gold at the Olympics one day, has moved a step closer to achieving his dream after securing funding to support his training.

Armandas Jursys, aged 15, will train at UFC GYM in Nottingham, which offers specialised mixed martial arts (MMA) training, after Grantham-based engineering firm BGB stepped in to cover the cost of his membership.

During his first tour of the gym, which took place before the COVID-19 restrictions came into force, the Bluecoat Meres Academy pupil said: “This is a really good opportunity for me to work on my goals and take my training up to the next level.”