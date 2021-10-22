Having wrapped up its British GT programme last weekend at Donington, Caythorpe-based Balfe Motorsport are back on track this weekend at not one, but two venues.

The final round of the International GT Open championship in Barcelona will see the team once again field the glorious number 22 Audi R8 LMS GT3 for Shaun Balfe and Adam Carroll.

Over at Silverstone, David Foster will be making his GT4 debut in his number 111 McLaren 570S.

Shaun Balfe and Adam Carroll are heading to Barcelona to race their Audi R8 LMS GT3. (52504741)

It has been a partial programme for the team in GT Open this year, adapting to the new car whilst balancing the demands of the team in its two UK race programmes. The two rounds at Circuit de Catalunya wrap up the season, one in which saw Shaun and Adam take three podium positions from the first four races.

“We tested in Barcelona ahead of the season, so for the first time this year in GT Open we’re racing at a circuit where we already have some data,” Shaun stated. “Hopefully that will help us for a strong result.”

Adam is of a similar view. "I'm really looking forward to the final round of GT Open in Barcelona with Shaun," Adam said. "We started here with the pre-season test and it will be great to finish off the season at a circuit that we know so well."

David meanwhile has been testing with the team this summer, gaining valuable experience ahead of his debut. British GT racer Lewis Proctor is very much part of the McLaren family and will be on hand to coach David through the Silverstone Spectacular GP GP race meeting in the absence of his usual coach Adam Wilcox.

“I’m really excited to be entering my first race and for it to be on the Silverstone GP circuit,” David said. “It’s definitely the next step in my progression, whether I’m ready or not there is only one way to find out. I’m hoping to try and stay out of trouble – anything more than that would be a bonus.

“It should be an eventful race with a grid of around 60 cars in total, so I expect it to be a massive learning curve for me. The added complexity could be the weather, having never driven the car in the wet before, I’ll be praying for nice weather on Saturday evening.”

David will test ahead of the race weekend, and then on Sunday there is a 30-minute qualifying session followed by a 40-minute race which is bound to be a great learning experience.

“We’re all excited for David to open his chapter of racing, and Balfe Motorsport being part of that journey,” Shaun said. “Seeing him progress from track days to a race day is very rewarding for a race team and we wish him the very best of luck on his Silverstone race debut."