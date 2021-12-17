Grantham Town are back on the road tomorrow when they visit sixth placed Whitby Town in a rearranged fixture due to Lancaster City having an FA Trophy tie.

The Seasiders have won three out of their last four league games, the last being a 4-2 home victory over Mickleover.

They have one of the league’s top goal scorers in midfielder Jacob Hazel, who has 11 goals to his name, whilst forward Brad Fewster is also on form.

Dennis Greene (53655148)

Gingerbreads manager Dennis Greene is of the opinion that, apart from several teams at the top of the NPL Premier Division, there is not a lot to choose between all the other sides.

Green said: “Barring probably South Shields, Buxton and maybe Matlock, all the other games if we can get the team together, which is getting closer every week. You know, we should have won the first game at Mickleover and on my cards we should have won that [Atherton Collieries] game Saturday.

“So, there’s not a lot in it really from sixth downwards, maybe they’ve got one or two better players in the top teams, but you can nullify that with a bit of discipline."

It is a well-worn cliché, but Saturday’s Grantham Town 1-0 defeat to Atherton Colleries truly was a game of two halves.

The Gingerbreads found themselves pinned in their own half for much of the first 45 minutes and then enjoyed by far the bulk of goalscoring opportunities after the break – but all to no avail.

Gingerbreads manager Dennis Greene was in no doubt that the wind at The Meres was solely to blame for the disparity of play in each 45 minutes.

He said: “We was against it first half and they had the better of it, and they was against it second half and we had the better of it. But I thought overall we used the elements more with regards to creating chances and dominance.

“But unfortunately for all the chances we created, we couldn’t get one in the goal.

“There were so many opportunities second half I lost count. The disappointing thing was we didn’t put any away. If we had scored three or four second half I’m sure nobody would have complained.”

Atherton set up camp in the Grantham half from the kick-off and went in front with less than 20 minutes played, whilst the second half saw a rejuvenated, more aggressive Town come out and dominate virtually the whole of the period, but sadly with no reward.

Greene continues to bolster the Gingerbreads squad, and hinted at something special in the very near future.

He said: “We just need to get two or three more bodies in, get the team playing together regular and I think all of a sudden you’ll start getting two or three wins on the trot.

“But that’s my job, to assess the team, have a look in the areas that we need replacements and get a settled side.

“And then there will still be 15 or 16 games to go and if you win eight of them you’ll be fine.

“We are hopeful to have a couple more players in on Saturday and then, hopefully, we’ve got a very special signing next week.”