A staggering 155 girls from Years 7 to 13 from eight clubs across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire took part in the annual 'Pitch up and Play' event at Kesteven on Sunday.

The spirit of rugby is never more demonstrated than at these events with different clubs often donning other club shirts to create Baa Baa teams and playing alongside each other with true passion and for the love of the game.

The mud, determination and effort on faces was clear to see, which were soon replaced by smiles, giggles and cake as players tucked baking the Kesteven Girls at the end of the day.

Pitch Up and Play featuring clubs from Newark, Scunthorpe, Kesteven, Boston, Stamford, Melkham, Paviors, Lincoln and Mansfield.

The friendships made at such events are priceless, and the network of Girls Rugby continues to grow and strengthen at Kesteven, across the region and country in the build up to the Women’s World Cup 2025 to be hosted in England.

Kesteven’s Girls section train on a Wednesday 6pm and Sunday 10.30am and are always welcoming new players.