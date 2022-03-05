Northern Premier League Premier Division

Grantham Town 3

Morpeth Town 2

Elliott Durrell scored Grantham's opening goal with a 12th minute thumper. Photo: Toby Roberts (55269446)

Grantham Town welcomed 10th placed Morpeth Town to a cold, windy and wet Meres.

The visiting Highwaymen did not really show that much to justify their position in the league and with the strong wind against them in the second half, they were a spent force bar a consolation goal in added time.

The visitors did, however, have the first shot on goal in the fifth minute, a long distance effort that still tested Gingerbreads goalkeeper Jim Pollard.

Grantham's first chance came three minutes later but Jonathan Wafula was unable to connect with a good ball from Harry Wood.

On 11 minutes, Wafula put a pass through to Gingerbreads striker Lee Shaw but his shot was tipped wide by Morpeth keeper Dan Lawson.

Disappointed with the outcome of his 12th minute corner kick, Grantham captain Elliott Durrell got the ball back and directed a thumping shot goalwards. It took a wicked deflection off a Morpeth defender but still landed in the back of the net.

A minutes later, Wafula set up Wood but Morpeth custodian Lowson was quickly out and down to smother the ball from his feet.

The Gingerbreads had another good move in the 16th minute, involving Ali Aydemir, Shaw and Wood, but their only reward was a corner kick.

It was 10-all on 26 minutes – that is, both sides found themselvers down to 10 men following a bit of a dust-up in the centre of the pitch. Referee Mr Jackson gave Morpeth's Michael Turner and Grantham's Wafula their marching orders.

Morpeth had the first opportunity following the kerfuffle, with Andrew Johnson breaking down the left and firing his shot just wide of the far post on 31 minutes.

Two minutes later, Johnson then tested Pollard with a 25-yard free kick, but it went safely into his arms.

Pollard did well in the 37th minute to get a glove to Connor Oliver's header to deny the Highwaymen an equaliser.

However, three minutes later, Morpeth did level after Ellis Storey conceded a corner kick. A brief scramble after Liam Noble's flag kick saw Liam Henderson get the vital touch for one apiece.

The final real action of the half saw the Gingerbreads' Wood have two shot chances blocked whilst, at the other end, Pollard pulled off an acrobatic save to deny Johnson.

Wood was the first to have a shot after the break, firing over on 48 minutes.

A minute later, Morpeth's Oliver had his strike cleared off the line by a Grantham defender.

The Gingerbreads squandered a good opportunity to retake the lead in the 56th minute. Durrell put a long ball through to Shaw who ran down the right flank and across up to the near post, cutting back to Wood who scuffed his shot.

But Grantham did go back in front three minutes later. Aydemir ran down the right and fired off a shit that Lowson did well to repel, but Shaw was quick to the loose ball and headed home from close range.

After a half-chance at either end, the Gingerbreads missed a good opportunity to extend their advantage in the 67th minute. Durrell broke down the centre of the pitch and laid the ball off to Sisa Tuntulawana, but his shot was too soft to trouble keeper Lowson.

Grantham went close again six minutes later. Tuntulawana's cross was flicked on by a Shaw header to Storey but he was unable to fire on target.

The Gingerbreads had something of a let-off in the 77th minute when Ben Sayer managed to curl an absolute sitter wide from close range.

Grantham's next opportunity came two minutes later, Aydemir getting a looping header to Shaw's cross, but the ball landed on the roof of the net.

At the other end on 81 minutes, Morpeth 's Joseph made a long run down the centre of the pitch and rather selfishly tried his luck from close to 30 yards, the ball sailing over the bar.

Two minutes later and Morpeth found themselves now down to nine men after Sayer received his second yellow card.

Grantham substitute Khallem Bailey-Nicholls had the last real chance of the 90 minutes but fired over, before Mr Jackson inexplicably added a minimum of five minutes to the game.

The Gingerbreads made use of the extra time by extending their lead in the second of those minutes. Sub Isaac Stone cantered down the left flank and crossed into the six-yard box where Morpeth midfielder Ben Ramsey put the ball into his own net to the elation of the Meres faithful.

The Highwaymen had not surrendered and pulled a second goal back in the fifth minute of added time, Johnson knocking the loose ball in from a scramble after Pollard fumbled his save.

Mr Jackson finally blew for time after another agonising three minutes for Grantham fans, as the Gingerbreads celebrated only their second home victory of the season.

Grantham Town: Pollard, Tuntulawana, Storey, Leslie, Williamson, Hall, Aydemir, Wafula, Shaw (Bailey-Nicholls 79), Durrell (c), Wood (Stone 85). Subs not used: Townrow, Unwin, Clarke.