By Martin James

The annual match between the Duchess of Rutland XI and the MCC took place at Belvoir Cricket Club on Thursday – with a famous face from TV and film in attendance.

Batting first at Belvoir’s Knipton ground, MCC made a real statement of intent by hitting four boundaries in the first over.

MCC president Stephen Fry watching the game with Kate Bygott, secretary of Belvoir Cricket Club and a trustee of the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.

From then on, the fielding side had to work hard to stem the flow of runs, with Bosisto (28) and Longhurst (27) adding 53 for the first wicket.

The run rate was unrelenting as Matt Pardoe amassed 90 not out from 70 deliveries, with valuable support from first Ullyott (10) and then Ellis, who added 41 from 32.

MCC ended on 223-5 from their 30 overs, with Warner and Belvoir’s own Tom Lindsay and Demetri Lucas sharing the wickets.

The Duchess of Rutland XI and the MCC prior to doing battle.

The Duchess’s XI made a poor start, losing Tom Keast and Warner (13), before Dobson (18) and Trower (22) took the score past 60 to bring their side back into the game.

Three quick wickets swung the game back MCC’s way, only for Tom Neville (12) and Lucas (23) to add some enterprising runs.

Nick Keast played some bold strokes to add 15 until MCC skipper Overy (3-8) brought himself on and wickets began to fall steadily.

With the overs running out, the innings came to a close on 123, well adrift of the MCC total.

Matt Pardoe earned the Vic Heppenstall Spirit of Cricket Award for his 90 and three catches (plus two drops!), while the victorious MCC team were presented with the Imogen Skirving Memorial Trophy, taking a 7-6 lead in this annual series of matches.

The annual feature game is held to showcase the work of sports and education charity, the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust, which this year is on course to reach more than 4,000 children for the second year running.

After the match, the MCC held a dinner in the state dining room at Belvoir Castle where guest speaker was none other than MCC president Stephen Fry, the celebrated actor, broadcaster and writer.