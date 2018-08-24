Steve Burgess leads his team-mate Dominik Jackson. Photo: Ollie Read (3700597)

Radical Sportscar racer Steve Burgess, of Staunton in the Vale, saw his championship lead narrowed to a single point after the latest round at Snetterton last weekend.

Burgess won the first race, finished second in race two and third in race three, his main challenger being RAW Motorsports team-mate Dominik Jackson who took two race wins and a third place.

The closest qualifying of the season so far, with just 0.097sec between pole-man Burgess and second-placed Jackson, and 0.7sec covering the top six, served as a suitable indication of the level of competition to come.

Clean away for the first endurance race of the weekend under sunny Norfolk skies, second row starters Jackson and Mark Richards proved to be the hard chargers, ensuring a four-wide run down the Senna Straight. With Jackson perfectly placed on the inside for Riches, the Lincolnshire ace seized the lead from Burgess and Jerôme de Sadeleer (Gstaad, Switzerland), while Kristian Jeffrey (Guyana) made up two places to run fourth ahead of Londoners Richard Baxter and Richards come the end of lap one.

Although Jackson was out front, his plan to pull out the biggest margin possible to negate the 20 success seconds carried over from Oulton Park was soon scuppered, with the first 10 minutes spent under the safety car. With Spencer Bourne’s car cleared from the outside of turn one, Jackson pushed to pull out a two second buffer in the remaining eight minutes before the stops.

Pit stops completed, Burgess moved ahead to boast a healthy lead from which he was never headed. Richards looked set for a solid second place finish but a penultimate lap spin spoiled his chances for a repeat visit to the Challenge podium. That promoted Baxter to second spot after a stellar drive to keep Jackson in check throughout the closing stages.

Burgess said: “It was a perfect start for race one. Dom jumped me into turn one, I followed him for a couple of laps but in the end I knew he had an extra 20 seconds to serve in the pits and I came out in the lead."

Race two pole-sitter Burgess got the better standing start on this occasion, however that did not stop a drag race with Jackson down to turn one, from which Burgess emerged the leader. Although Richards made another strong start to initially challenge for the top spots, his race ended following contact with Brian Caudwell at Agostini and the safety car was deployed.

With nearly half of the 20-minute sprint spent under full course yellow, racing proper got underway with 11 minutes remaining, by which time the odd spot of rain turned into a full-on shower.

The Burgess-Jackson battle resumed at the restart, with Burgess afforded little more than 0.2sec of breathing space as the rain increased. Heading into the penultimate tour, the RAW Motorsports team-mates both had a moment under braking as Jackson challenged into Agostini. While Burgess spun in avoidance and immediately re-joined in second, Jackson stayed on course to take his first win of the weekend.

Burgess said: "What with the rain in race two, it was hard to work out how much grip there was. Both Dom and I had moments, big slides through turn one. The move Dom did on me, I'm not sure as I spun in avoidance of contact."

Picking up where they left off at the end of race two, once again it was Jackson and Burgess battling side-by-side from the rolling start in the third race.

This time the pair remained glued wheel-to-wheel down the Senna Straight and through Riches before Jackson snatched the lead. But, what promised to be a blistering opening lap was called short when midfield contact resulted in a two-lap safety car to recover debris from the circuit.

Back to green on lap three, Jackson retained the lead from Burgess and with Jeffrey and Baxter jostling for third, the leading duo soon pulled clear.

With a 20sec success penalty to carry over from his race one win, Burgess was the first to dive in for his compulsory stop. However, minutes later a second safety car to recover a stricken John Caudwell from Agostini meant the remainder of the field could pit under full course yellow.

Yet, when racing resumed with seven minutes remaining, Burgess found himself fourth and on the tail of the leading trio of Jackson, Jeffrey and Baxter, negating his 10sec deficit. Jackson wasted no time in dropping the hammer to pull just over a second clear of Jeffrey, whilst Sunoco Driver of the Weekend Baxter kept former champion Burgess at bay right up until the penultimate lap.

Despite the looming threat of another shower in the final minutes, the order at the front remained unchanged.

Burgess commented: "Realistically, third in race three was the best I could do. It was good fun over the last four laps trying to get by Baxter and then Jeffrey, but I ran out of time.”

Burgess has two more rounds of the championship, Rockingham in September and Silverstone in October, in which to cling on to and hopefully extend his current slender lead over his team-mate.