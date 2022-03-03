Stephen Fay was the lone runner representing Grantham Running Club in the RAF Shawbury 10K race on Sunday, in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund.

More than 250 runners lined up at the start line, braving the chilly wind and benefiting from a warm-up from an RAF physical training instructor, prior to a Juno helicopter flying overhead to signal the start of the race.

The flat course consisted of two sunny and windy laps around the perimeter of the base, mainly on the concrete runway, with an enthusiastic crowd and a cheering RAF mascot giving support at the half-way mark.

GRC's Stephen Fay alongside the Red Arrows display plane. (55187974)

The windy conditions presented difficulties at times for all the runners, however everyone running battled through, dug deep, and all finished the race.

Stephen finished 109th in 54min 48sec, ninth in his age category and achieved a personal best of nearly three minutes on his previous 10K time.

Stephen said it must have been the joining instructions he received that insisted on everyone running hard on the day, plus being photographed alongside a Red Arrows display plane, that spurred him on to a PB.

The men’s race was won by Jack Hindle of Blackburn Harriers and AC in a time of 33:20, whilst the women’s race was won by Alexandra Walkley in a time of 40:09.