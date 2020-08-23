With an improvement in the weather, the seniors of Belton Woods have been able to complete a few of their longstanding competitions in the last few weeks.

The first "major" event post-lockdown was held on the Lakes course and attended by a total of 65 players and guests

The first senior was Pete Stephenson with 38 points, with James Olsen as a guest also in the roll of honour.

Belton Woods seniors. (40678840)

The main winner was the Captain's Charity, which is the League of Friends of Grantham Hospital, which benefited from the raffle and donations to the tune of £605.

The Tom Lambert Trophy, another competition named in honour of a previous member of the seniors, was held in extremely hot and sometimes wet conditions.

Tom was a cockney who moved to Lincolnshire in 1989 but started his golfing life in and around London.

He joined Belton Woods on the very first day of opening in 1991 and helped form the seniors section the following year.

The Tom Lambert Trophy was created in 1999 in his honour and he presented the trophy every year up to his retirement in 2001 at 85 years of age.

Tom passed away in 2004 and the seniors remembered him during this year's competition for his contribution to the club and to section.

The winner this year was again, man in form, Pete Stephenson with an amazing 42 points, with Mike Whitington second on countback with 36 points and Les Vine third.

