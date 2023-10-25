Stoke Rochford Ladies have reached the last four of the National Kyocera UK Golf Club Classic competition.

They were among the 350 teams who originally entered from across England, Scotland and Wales at the beginning of the year.

Stoke's success has earned them a trip to Spain in March 2024 when the semi-finals and finals will be played over two days at The Montecastilo Golf Resort.

Lesley Perrin, Deborah Wright, Lara Manton, Pam Watson and Pauline Haggerty, photographed with Stoke's lady captain Hannah Thorold.

The ladies have seen off seven other clubs from near and far, the last being an away match at Puttenham Golf Club near Guildford in Surrey last weekend where they won 4-1.

Their road to triumph included home matches against Elton Furze, Maxstoke Park, Cleethorpes and Chesterfield, two brilliant away matches against Toft and Northants County.

The format is five singles matchplay games and the Stoke team has consisted of a small number of the ladies section who were interested in playing.