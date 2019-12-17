Stoke Rochford ladies celebrated Christmas with a lunch in the clubhouse on Sunday.

Steward and caterers Lys and Chris provided the wonderful Christmas fare whilst lady captain Karen dressed as ‘Mother Christmas’ organised a quiz and games for the after meal entertainment.

Lady captain Karen also presented Cate Cullington and Dorne Werner with the Pearce Plaque as winners of the summer knockout competition.

Lady captain Karen Rawson presenting the Pearce Plaque to Cate Cullington and Dorne Werner. (24481595)

Cate and Dorne will now go forward to represent Stoke Rochford Golf Club in the Daily Mail National Foursomes competition in 2020.

