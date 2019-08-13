In gales and squally showers last Saturday, Stoke Rochford ladies hosted their Past Captains competition.

First place with 32 points (19 on back nine) went to Pauline Haggerty.

Second was Roseanne McKee, also 32 points (17 on back nine), and again with 32 points (15 on back nine), Sheila Dugmore was third.

Past captain Pam Watson presenting the trophy and gifts to this year's winner Pauline Haggerty. (15157979)

Stoke Rochford ladies played in the Greensomes competition for the Gibson Cup last Wednesday.

It proved to be a family year as the mother and daughter team of Jean Hough and Sue Booth took the trophy with 36 points.

And runners-up were mother-in-law and daughter-in-law Judy Rawson and Karen Rawson with 35 points.