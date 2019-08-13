Stoke Rochford ladies contest Past Captains competition
In gales and squally showers last Saturday, Stoke Rochford ladies hosted their Past Captains competition.
First place with 32 points (19 on back nine) went to Pauline Haggerty.
Second was Roseanne McKee, also 32 points (17 on back nine), and again with 32 points (15 on back nine), Sheila Dugmore was third.
Stoke Rochford ladies played in the Greensomes competition for the Gibson Cup last Wednesday.
It proved to be a family year as the mother and daughter team of Jean Hough and Sue Booth took the trophy with 36 points.
And runners-up were mother-in-law and daughter-in-law Judy Rawson and Karen Rawson with 35 points.
