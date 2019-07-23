Thirty-three Stoke Rochford seniors enjoyed their annual Captain’s Away Day at Oakmere Park in Nottinghamshire.

Playing a best two from three stableford, the course was a test for most and generally scores were on the low side.

The weather was fine and sunny – perhaps a good thing on St Swithun's Day.

Seniors captain Cliff Mills and the winning team of Phil White, Phil Hewes and Ken Taylor. (14164189)

A carvery meal was well received and captain Cliff Mills presented the prizes.

Winners with 79 points were Phil White, Phil Hewes and Ken Taylor. Second with 78 points Darrel Knight, Brian Keightley and Barry Mitchell, and third with 76 were Roger Nicholls, Glyn Staines and Don Werner.

Nearest the pin on the eighth hole was Keith Eldred and longest drive on the 11th was Mike Graves.

Stoke Rochford seniors played the fifth of seven Trophy rounds and none of the 40 players scored more than 36 points.

Winner with 36 was Steve Major. Runner-up with 35 was Phil White and, of the four players who scored 34 points, Ken Taylor took third place on countback. So, a good week for Phil and Ken who were in the winning team in the Captain's Away Day at Oakmere Park.

No change at the top of the overall leaderboard with the best three scores from seven rounds to count. Brian White retains the lead with 118 points, Phil Hewes is second with 112, whilst Colin Howett and Eddie Plant share third on 109