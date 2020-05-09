Home   Sport   Article

Gingerbreads striker completes clean sweep at end-of-season awards

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 14:00, 09 May 2020

Grantham Town have held their end-of-season awards and one name has swept the board.

As their league season was expunged with 10 matches remaining, the awards were aptly named “the 2019/20 season that never was.”

Thirty-five year old Craig Westcarr completed a clean sweep of the awards. These accolades included the Frank Baxter Cup, voted for by fans, as well as the Jack Macartney Award.

