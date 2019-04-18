Sudbrook Moor's Simon Green continues a third year of office as captain of the club's Scratch A Team in Division Two of the South Lincolnshire Matchplay League.

Simon's experienced and pragmatic leadership ensured that he and his squad performed tenaciously in the 2018 season in this division, three years after their promotion from the third division.

The future looks even more positive for this year, with team members and incoming new members consistently reducing their handicaps.

Sudbrook Moor Scratch A Team are from left, back – Joe Turner, Rod Clay, Phil Kidd, Sash Mirhadi, John McLaren, Jon Machin and Andrew Green; front – Rob Reid, Martin Corby, Nigel Corby, captain Simon Green, Andy Stones, Keith Maclachlan and Paul McCarthy. Missing from the photo is Rob Keddie. (8738113)

They will meet Belton Woods, Boston, Burghley Park and South Kyme, between April and August, on a home and away basis.

With a determined winning mentality at the outset, and an added ingredient of a feel good factor provided by a stunning new team kit, the pairings made a mark with a 6-0 victory on Saturday, and an early two points on the results grid.

The squad would like to say a very big thank you to the sponsors for the team strip.

Pairings results: Nigel and Martin Corby 3&2, Rob Reid and Keith Maclachlan 3&2, Sash Mirhadi and Joe Turner 5&4, Andrew Green and Phil Kidd 2&1, Simon Green and John McLaren 7&5, Rob Keddie and Rod Clay 8&7.