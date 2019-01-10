Mick Massingham (right) and Steve Squires (6381170)

Sudbrook Moor senior captain Mick Massingham has met with enormous generosity for his chosen charity, the Queen’s Medical Centre Neonatal Unit, and a fantastic end of year total of £1,284.20 will be presented to an ambassador from the Nottingham hospital when the seniors convene for their AGM later this month.

Mick has led his seniors from the front during the year, with a third place in the South Lincolnshire Senior League, successful and capacity-filled away days, a bumper fund-raising Captain’s Day and the weekly Thursday Roll-Ups.

Mick will continue in office through 2019, ably supported by Steve Squires who will be settling in and preparing for a take-over on January 1 next year.

The senior 2019 charity appeal will continue as the Neonatal Unit, as chosen by Mick. The fund has already started off with a huge boost of more than £100, raised from the senior Thursday coffee and cake social.