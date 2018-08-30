Picture Left to right: Bob Watson, Mick Massingham ( Captain presenting the Cup ) and Walter Hrubesch. (3857190)

A thoroughly top class performance by Bob Watson and Walter Hrubesch claimed this year’s Sudbrook Moor Senior Friendship Cup, with a high octane return of 48 stableford points.

This was only the second year in the history of the mixed Betterball competition, a drawn pairs event, played off 90 per cent handicaps.

With Bob on 16 handicap and Walter 28, their “ham and eggs” partnership throughout the scorecard clinched the title by one point.

Bob gave great credit to Walter, a relative newcomer to golf, chipping in three times, boosting their total and giving Walter the confidence to maintain a winning momentum.

The aim of this drawn pairs event is to meet seniors you may know less well and do not play with on a regular basis, with a good mix-up of partnership handicaps. It was a huge success with 23 pairs involved.

After Walter has proudly held the 2018 trophy for the first six months, Bob will take it home, back to where his wife Sue held it last year. Last year’s inaugural champions, Graham Mackinder and Sue Watson, were invited to contest the title and finished with 38 points.

A countback for second prize ensued on 47 points, and Mike Carelton with John Chatburn carded 25 points on their back nine, from Nigel Corby with Martin Whistler’s 24 points. On 46 points, Tim Newbery and Robin Dungworth took fourth, and Barry Rohland and Simon Gray were fifth.

Excellent scores were also returned by Roy Nelson with Melvin Claricoats, Geoff Wilkins with John Ronan, and Mick Beasley with David Guy.

Senior captain Mick Massingham presented the trophy to Bob and Walter on last week’s Seniors’ Thursday Roll-Up morning.